Books, wine, art, music and community come together at Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden for our 2nd Annual Authors Showcase!

Join us for a special afternoon celebrating the talented writers of the Central Coast. Meet local authors, browse their books, chat with the people behind the stories, and find something special to take home—whether it’s a new favorite read or a unique holiday gift.

The event will feature local authors displaying and selling their books, with opportunities to meet the writers and have books signed. Enjoy a glass of award-winning Sculpterra wine while exploring our beautiful sculpture gardens.

We'll also have live music and food trucks throughout the afternoon, making this a wonderful way to spend a Saturday in Paso Robles.

Meet the Authors • Book Sales & Signings • Wine • Live Music • Food Trucks • Sculpture Gardens