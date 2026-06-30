Avocado and Margarita Street Festival
Avocado and Margarita Street Festival
This year, AvoMargFest returns to its original home in the heart of Morro Bay’s iconic waterfront district.
Includes:
—Live music echoing through downtown
—Margaritas steps from the bay
—Waterfront avo madness between Harbor and Pacific Streets
—One giant street-party-style celebration.
More information: https://avomargfest.com/general-information/
Embarcadero Morro Bay
15
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce
805 772-4467
info@morrochamber.org
Embarcadero Morro Bay