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Avocado and Margarita Street Festival

Avocado and Margarita Street Festival

This year, AvoMargFest returns to its original home in the heart of Morro Bay’s iconic waterfront district.

Includes:
—Live music echoing through downtown
—Margaritas steps from the bay
—Waterfront avo madness between Harbor and Pacific Streets
—One giant street-party-style celebration.

More information: https://avomargfest.com/general-information/

Embarcadero Morro Bay
15
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce
805 772-4467
info@morrochamber.org
https://www.morrochamber.org
Embarcadero Morro Bay