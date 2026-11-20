Members AND nonmembers alike are invited to celebrate the season, backcountry trails, and the outdoor life with this festive night of food, dance and good ol' fashioned country fun.

This will be a fun fundraiser to benefit our local trail projects, youth programs, forest service mule packing interns and more! Includes:

—Silent Auction

—Holiday Dinner

—Music & Line Dancing.

Reservations must be prepaid by December 6.