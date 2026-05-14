Backroads of the Americas : a Spanish guitar journey
Backroads of the Americas : a Spanish guitar journey
Twanguero (Diego García), Latin Grammy Award–winning guitarist and internationally acclaimed Spanish guitarist, brings his intimate solo concert “Backroads of the Americas” to San Luis Obispo for a special one-night-only performance.
With only one guitar, Twanguero blends Spanish folk traditions, subtle Latin rhythms, American roots influences, and cinematic melodies into a warm and deeply human listening experience. His solo performances move effortlessly between elegance, groove, improvisation, and storytelling.
This special seated concert at the Unitarian Universalists San Luis Obispo offers audiences a rare chance to experience the expressive range of the guitar in a beautiful acoustic setting where music can truly live and breathe.
Unitarian Universalists San Luis Obispo
$32-$45
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
Mudita Agency
9293856109
helene@mudita.agency
Unitarian Universalists San Luis Obispo
2201 Lawton Ave.San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-439-0188
facilities.uuslo@gmail.com