© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Backroads of the Americas : a Spanish guitar journey

Backroads of the Americas : a Spanish guitar journey

Twanguero (Diego García), Latin Grammy Award–winning guitarist and internationally acclaimed Spanish guitarist, brings his intimate solo concert “Backroads of the Americas” to San Luis Obispo for a special one-night-only performance.

With only one guitar, Twanguero blends Spanish folk traditions, subtle Latin rhythms, American roots influences, and cinematic melodies into a warm and deeply human listening experience. His solo performances move effortlessly between elegance, groove, improvisation, and storytelling.

This special seated concert at the Unitarian Universalists San Luis Obispo offers audiences a rare chance to experience the expressive range of the guitar in a beautiful acoustic setting where music can truly live and breathe.

Unitarian Universalists San Luis Obispo
$32-$45
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mudita Agency
9293856109
helene@mudita.agency
mudita.agency
Unitarian Universalists San Luis Obispo
2201 Lawton Ave.
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-439-0188
facilities.uuslo@gmail.com
https://uuslo.org/