Backroads of the Americas : a Spanish guitar journey

Twanguero (Diego García), Latin Grammy Award–winning guitarist and internationally acclaimed Spanish guitarist, brings his intimate solo concert “Backroads of the Americas” to San Luis Obispo for a special one-night-only performance.

With only one guitar, Twanguero blends Spanish folk traditions, subtle Latin rhythms, American roots influences, and cinematic melodies into a warm and deeply human listening experience. His solo performances move effortlessly between elegance, groove, improvisation, and storytelling.

This special seated concert at the Unitarian Universalists San Luis Obispo offers audiences a rare chance to experience the expressive range of the guitar in a beautiful acoustic setting where music can truly live and breathe.