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Best in Show Dog Show

Best in Show Dog Show

A fun afternoon celebrating our four-legged friends, benefiting Woods Humane Society.

Join us for the Best in Show Dog Show at Paso Market Walk, benefiting Woods Humane Society! Spend the afternoon celebrating our four-legged friends with plenty of personality, friendly competition, and community fun.

Paso Market Walk
0-$28
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Paso Market Walk
(805) 720-1255
jill@pasomarketwalk.com
https://www.pasomarketwalk.com/
Paso Market Walk
1803 Spring Street
Paso Robles, California 93453
(805) 720-1255
jill@pasomarketwalk.com
https://www.pasomarketwalk.com/