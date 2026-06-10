Beyond Conversation: Dialogues in Music through Art
Beyond Conversation: Dialogues in Music through Art
This mini-series of engaging afternoon concerts and conversation at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art features select Music Academy fellows performing repertoire of their choosing, inspired by SBMA’s new exhibit, As if in a Dream: History, Fantasy, Future. Curated by James Glisson, Chief Curator & Curator of Contemporary Art, the exhibit occupies two voluminous galleries and explores unconscious thoughts, dreams, and imagination.
Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Music Academy of the West
(805) 969-4726
Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
653 Paseo NuevoSanta Barbara, California 93101