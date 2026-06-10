© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beyond Conversation: Dialogues in Music through Art

Beyond Conversation: Dialogues in Music through Art

This mini-series of engaging afternoon concerts and conversation at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art features select Music Academy fellows performing repertoire of their choosing, inspired by SBMA’s new exhibit, As if in a Dream: History, Fantasy, Future. Curated by James Glisson, Chief Curator & Curator of Contemporary Art, the exhibit occupies two voluminous galleries and explores unconscious thoughts, dreams, and imagination.

Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Music Academy of the West
(805) 969-4726
musicacademy.org
Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
653 Paseo Nuevo
Santa Barbara, California 93101