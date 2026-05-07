Birds and Energy

Birds are full of energy—literally and figuratively! With the highest body temperatures of all animals, remarkable adaptations, and awe-inspiring migrations, they have much to teach us about energy. At the same time, human energy systems affect birds uniquely and severely.

This engaging program provides a fresh, little-known window into the world of birds while deepening our understanding of energy through the context of Earth's living systems.

You can find the link on the MCAS events calendar on our website https://www.morrocoastaudubon.org/.

All MCAS Zoom Community Programs are free and open to the public. All ages are welcome. No signup/registration required to attend.

