Board Officer Training
Board Officer Training
In this two-hour training, current and incoming board officers will gain a clear understanding of their individual duties and shared responsibilities. We'll explore the leadership role of the President/Chair, the record-keeping and compliance role of the Secretary, and the financial oversight role of the Treasurer. Through real-world scenarios and peer discussion, participants will learn how to collaborate effectively and uphold fiduciary duties.
SLO REP/ACT Headquarters
$65 General Admission; $50 Spokes Members
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Spokes
(805) 547-2244
info@spokesfornonprofits.org
SLO REP/ACT Headquarters
3533 Empleo StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401