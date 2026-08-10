Board Service 101
Board Service 101
Over 1,500! That's how many charitable nonprofit organizations there are in San Luis Obispo County. And each of them must, by law, be governed by a board of directors.
Serving as a director on a nonprofit board offers valuable benefits to both you and your community. You’ll develop leadership skills, expand your network, and make a meaningful impact on a cause you care about. Your volunteer service ensures the organization stays mission-focused and effective, supporting positive change and enhancing the quality of life in your community.
Online Event
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Spokes
(805) 547-2244
info@spokesfornonprofits.org
Online Event