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Board Service 101

Board Service 101

Over 1,500! That's how many charitable nonprofit organizations there are in San Luis Obispo County. And each of them must, by law, be governed by a board of directors.

Serving as a director on a nonprofit board offers valuable benefits to both you and your community. You’ll develop leadership skills, expand your network, and make a meaningful impact on a cause you care about. Your volunteer service ensures the organization stays mission-focused and effective, supporting positive change and enhancing the quality of life in your community.

Online Event
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Spokes
(805) 547-2244
info@spokesfornonprofits.org
http://spokesfornonprofits.org
Online Event