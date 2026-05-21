Board Service 101
Board Service 101
Serving as a director on a nonprofit board offers valuable benefits to both you and your community. You’ll develop leadership skills, expand your network, and make a meaningful impact on a cause you care about. Your volunteer service ensures the organization stays mission-focused and effective, supporting positive change and enhancing the quality of life in your community.
Online Event
Free
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Spokes
(805) 547-2244
info@spokesfornonprofits.org
Online Event