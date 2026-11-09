Calling all book lovers, tea drinkers, and merry makers: join The Cove Books for a Bookish Afternoon Tea and Boozy Holiday Bookfair.

In addition to our pop-up bookstore, we’ll have book themed tea options, delicious snacks, and literary games and conversation starters. We’ll also have several local authors milling about to chat with who will be signing books. After tea, grab a glass of wine and watch the sunset as you browse our Boozy Holiday Bookfair for adults, the perfect place to wrap up your holiday shopping.

Space for the Bookish Afternoon Tea is limited, so secure your ticket early. The Boozy Holiday Bookfair is open to the public and doesn’t require a ticket. More details on times and ticketing below! This event is 21+.