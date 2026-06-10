Brass at the Bandshell: All-American Fanfare
Brass at the Bandshell: All-American Fanfare
Back by popular demand, the brass fellows will perform an array of works anchored by American composers in celebration of the 250th Anniversary in the historic Plaza del Mar Bandshell. The afternoon will also include food trucks, an instrument exploration station, and games for family and friends to enjoy.
12 pm Family Activities / 1 pm Performance
Plaza del Mar Bandshell
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Music Academy of the West
(805) 969-4726
Plaza del Mar Bandshell
Pershing Park, 100 Castillo St.Santa Barbara, California 93101
ticketoffice@musicacademy.org