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Brass at the Bandshell: All-American Fanfare

Brass at the Bandshell: All-American Fanfare

Back by popular demand, the brass fellows will perform an array of works anchored by American composers in celebration of the 250th Anniversary in the historic Plaza del Mar Bandshell. The afternoon will also include food trucks, an instrument exploration station, and games for family and friends to enjoy.

12 pm Family Activities / 1 pm Performance

Plaza del Mar Bandshell
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Music Academy of the West
(805) 969-4726
musicacademy.org
Plaza del Mar Bandshell
Pershing Park, 100 Castillo St.
Santa Barbara, California 93101
ticketoffice@musicacademy.org