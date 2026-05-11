Brewing Solutions: Coffee and Climate Conversations
Brewing Solutions: Coffee and Climate Conversations
Ever wondered if electric vehicles actually make a difference? Or just want a place to talk about climate stuff without it feeling overwhelming? Come to The Bunker SLO on Sunday, May 31st, from 10 am to 11 am. Ride your bike for Bike Month and we’ll give you a free EarthFest tee!
Brewing Solutions brings people together to have open, low-pressure conversations about climate topics and to share ideas, questions, and perspectives in a supportive space.
The Bunker SLO
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Event Supported By
SLO Climate Coalition
805.704.1549
barry@sloclimatecoalition.org
The Bunker SLO
810 Orcutt RdSan Luis Obispo, California 93405
805.203.6301
heythere@thebunkerslo.com