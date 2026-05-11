Brewing Solutions: Coffee and Climate Conversations

Ever wondered if electric vehicles actually make a difference? Or just want a place to talk about climate stuff without it feeling overwhelming? Come to The Bunker SLO on Sunday, May 31st, from 10 am to 11 am. Ride your bike for Bike Month and we’ll give you a free EarthFest tee!

Brewing Solutions brings people together to have open, low-pressure conversations about climate topics and to share ideas, questions, and perspectives in a supportive space.