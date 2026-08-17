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Brighter Days for Donkeys

Brighter Days for Donkeys

Brighter Days for Donkeys Fundraiser is a Western-style dinner, auction, and party dedicated to securing the vital resources needed to rescue, rehabilitate, and provide lifelong care for abused, abandoned, and neglected donkeys.

Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary
$160
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary
805 709-1413
info@ranchoburrodonkey.org
https://ranchoburrodonkeysanctuary.org/home
Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary
4855 Righetti Road
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805 710-8445
info@ranchoburrodonkey.org
https://ranchoburrodonkeysanctuary.org/painting-workshops