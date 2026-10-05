The SLO County Jazz Federation presents "Bruce Forman meets the SLO Jazz All Stars." The internationally acclaimed guitarist will perform with Inga Swearingen (vocals), Dave Becker (woodwinds), Marshall Otwell (piano), Ken Hustad (bass) and Darrell Voss (drums). Bruce Forman is widely regarded as one of the top guitarist in the world today.

He is an acclaimed educator at USC as well as a novelist. He is both immensely talented on guitar and a gifted humorist.