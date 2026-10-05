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Bruce Forman meets the SLO Jazz All Stars

Bruce Forman meets the SLO Jazz All Stars

The SLO County Jazz Federation presents "Bruce Forman meets the SLO Jazz All Stars." The internationally acclaimed guitarist will perform with Inga Swearingen (vocals), Dave Becker (woodwinds), Marshall Otwell (piano), Ken Hustad (bass) and Darrell Voss (drums). Bruce Forman is widely regarded as one of the top guitarist in the world today.
He is an acclaimed educator at USC as well as a novelist. He is both immensely talented on guitar and a gifted humorist.

Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church
$35 general, $25 Jazz Fed. Members, $10 for students
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

SLO County Jazz Federation
805 543-1200
botwin@att.net
https://www.slojazz.org
Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church
1701 Fredricks
San Luis Obispo, California 93401