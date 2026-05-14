Builders Brew

Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County (Habitat SLO) invites local builders, contractors, architects, engineers, developers, and community members to a new summer event series, “Builder’s Brew”—a casual, purpose-driven gathering designed to connect the building and design community with Habitat’s mission. Events take place on June 22, 23, 29 and 30 and are open to everyone. The events are free and registration is encouraged at www.habitatslo.org.

With both morning and evening happy hour sessions “Builder’s Brew” offers a flexible way to engage: coffee and treats in the morning, and craft brews and sliders in the evening. Attendees can start their day—or wind it down—while building meaningful connections and learning how their work can directly support local housing solutions.

Held at Habitat SLO’s ReStores in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles, guests are invited to tour the ReStores, explore quality building materials at affordable prices, and learn how donating new or gently used materials can support Habitat’s work. Happy Hour Sessions occur on June 22 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at the Habitat SLO ReStore (2790 Broad Street, San Luis Obispo) and on June 23 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at the Habitat SLO ReStore (844 9th Street, Paso Robles). The Morning Sessions (Coffee & Treats) occur on June 29 from 7:00 – 9:00 AM at the Habitat SLO ReStore (844 9th Street, Paso Robles) and on June 30 from 7:00 – 9:00 AM at the Habitat SLO ReStore (2790 Broad Street, San Luis Obispo)

“”Builder’s Brew” is about bringing people together—those who build homes and those who believe in building community,” said Anthony Overton, CEO for Habitat SLO. “It’s an opportunity to connect, collaborate, and see how your skills, materials, or partnerships can make a real difference locally.”

In addition to networking, attendees will learn more about Habitat SLO’s Home Preservation and Aging-in-Place program, which helps low-income homeowners, seniors and veterans remain safe, independent, and secure in their homes. The program provides accessibility modifications, safety enhancements, and essential repairs that improve mobility, reduce fall risks, and enhance overall quality of life. Typical projects include installing wheelchair ramps and widening doorways, adding grab bars and non-slip flooring, improving lighting, upgrading kitchens for safer use, replacing doorknobs with lever handles, and removing common fall hazards. Exterior work may include landscaping clean-up and low-maintenance, fire-conscious yard improvements to create safer outdoor spaces.