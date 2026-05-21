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Builders Brew

Builders Brew

Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County (Habitat SLO) invites local builders, contractors, architects, engineers, developers, and community members to a new summer event series, “Builder’s Brew”—a casual, purpose-driven gathering designed to connect the building and design community with Habitat’s mission. Events take place on June 22, 23, 29 and 30 and are open to everyone. The events are free and registration is encouraged at www.habitatslo.org.

With both morning and evening happy hour sessions “Builder’s Brew” offers a flexible way to engage: coffee and treats in the morning, and craft brews and sliders in the evening. Attendees can start their day—or wind it down—while building meaningful connections and learning how their work can directly support local housing solutions.

“”Builder’s Brew” is about bringing people together—those who build homes and those who believe in building community,” said Anthony Overton, CEO for Habitat SLO. “It’s an opportunity to connect, collaborate, and see how your skills, materials, or partnerships can make a real difference locally.”

Paso ReStore
Free
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Habitat for Humanity SLO County
805 538-1881
colleen@habitatslo.org
habitatslo.org
Paso ReStore
844 Ninth St.
Paso Robles, California 93446
805 546-8699
restoreslo@habitatslo.org
https://habitatslo.org/restores/