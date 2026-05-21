Builders Brew

Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County (Habitat SLO) invites local builders, contractors, architects, engineers, developers, and community members to a new summer event series, “Builder’s Brew”—a casual, purpose-driven gathering designed to connect the building and design community with Habitat’s mission. Events take place on June 22, 23, 29 and 30 and are open to everyone. The events are free and registration is encouraged at www.habitatslo.org.

“”Builder’s Brew” is about bringing people together—those who build homes and those who believe in building community,” said Anthony Overton, CEO for Habitat SLO. “It’s an opportunity to connect, collaborate, and see how your skills, materials, or partnerships can make a real difference locally.”