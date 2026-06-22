Building Donor Trust Through Transparent In-Kind Giving

In this session, the founders of GiveLink will demonstrate how nonprofits can create simple, transparent in-kind giving experiences that allow supporters to donate specific needed items directly to an organization. Participants will learn how GiveLink enables nonprofits to build customized online wish lists of essential goods — such as food, hygiene items, baby supplies, art materials, pet products, and more — embed them directly onto their website, receive and track donated items, and automatically send donors updates, photos, receipts, and thank-you messages.