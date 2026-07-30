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Cab Franc Masters

Cab Franc Masters

The fourth annual Cab Franc Masters returns to Paso Robles with a full day of immersive educational seminars, guided tastings and culinary experiences dedicated to Cabernet Franc. The event concludes with a Grand Tasting featuring more than 25 Paso Robles wineries pouring Cabernet Franc alongside thoughtfully curated food pairings. Guests will have the opportunity to meet winemakers, explore the diversity of Paso Robles Cabernet Franc, and discover why the varietal is known as the parent of Cabernet Sauvignon.

Cass Winery Event Center
$85-$125
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

House of Mittal
neeta@lxvwine.com
https://www.lxvwine.com
Cass Winery Event Center
7350 Linne Rd
Paso Robles,, California 93446