Cal Poly Arab Music Ensemble Concert
Cal Poly Arab Music Ensemble Concert
The Cal Poly Arab Music Ensemble (AME) spring concert will be shared with a special ensemble of guest artists performing Iranian music.
The Arab Music Ensemble will perform a variety of classic and popular pieces from Arab and interconnected cultures. An introductory instrumental piece composed by AME director Ken Habib will open the program and will be followed by beloved songs by the seminal Egyptian composer, Sayyid Darwish, plus Greek and Romanian selections.
Performing Arts Center
$17 and $22 general, $12 students
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
Performing Arts Center
Spanos TheaterSan Luis Obispo, California 93405
(805) 756-4849