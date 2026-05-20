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Cal Poly Arab Music Ensemble Concert

Cal Poly Arab Music Ensemble Concert

The Cal Poly Arab Music Ensemble (AME) spring concert will be shared with a special ensemble of guest artists performing Iranian music.

The Arab Music Ensemble will perform a variety of classic and popular pieces from Arab and interconnected cultures. An introductory instrumental piece composed by AME director Ken Habib will open the program and will be followed by beloved songs by the seminal Egyptian composer, Sayyid Darwish, plus Greek and Romanian selections.

Performing Arts Center
$17 and $22 general, $12 students
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
http://music.calpoly.edu/
Performing Arts Center
Spanos Theater
San Luis Obispo, California 93405
(805) 756-4849
http://pacslo.org