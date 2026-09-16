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Cal Poly Bands Concert: Stage and Screen

Cal Poly Bands Concert: Stage and Screen

Cal Poly’s Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble will present unforgettable music from the stage and screen. The concert will feature selections from the legendary John Williams catalogue, including music from “Star Wars,” “Lord of the Rings,” “Far and Away” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.”
Director of Bands Christopher J. Woodruff will conduct the Wind Ensemble and Associate Director of Bands Nicholas P. Waldron will conduct the Symphonic Band.

Performing Arts Center
$17 and $22 general, $12 students
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
http://music.calpoly.edu/
Performing Arts Center
Spanos Theater
San Luis Obispo, California 93405
(805) 756-4849
http://pacslo.org