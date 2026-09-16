Cal Poly Bands Concert: Stage and Screen
Cal Poly Bands Concert: Stage and Screen
Cal Poly’s Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble will present unforgettable music from the stage and screen. The concert will feature selections from the legendary John Williams catalogue, including music from “Star Wars,” “Lord of the Rings,” “Far and Away” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.”
Director of Bands Christopher J. Woodruff will conduct the Wind Ensemble and Associate Director of Bands Nicholas P. Waldron will conduct the Symphonic Band.
Performing Arts Center
$17 and $22 general, $12 students
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
Performing Arts Center
Spanos TheaterSan Luis Obispo, California 93405
(805) 756-4849