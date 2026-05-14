Cal Poly Choral Concert: Who is My Neighbor?
Cal Poly Choral Concert: Who is My Neighbor?
Two Cal Poly choirs, Chamber Choir and Cantabile, will present a concert of two cantatas. Benjamin Britten’s “Cantata Misericordium” which asks the question: “Who is My Neighbor?” and Dan Forrest’s cantata “Lux: The Dawn from on High.” John Buffett, baritone, and George Gorrindo, tenor, will be guest soloists for the Britten piece, and faculty and student string players will perform for both.
San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church
$22 general, $12 students
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Event Supported By
Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church
1515 Fredericks StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93405
805 543-7580
info@sloumc.com