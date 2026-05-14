Cal Poly Choral Concert: Who is My Neighbor?

Two Cal Poly choirs, Chamber Choir and Cantabile, will present a concert of two cantatas. Benjamin Britten’s “Cantata Misericordium” which asks the question: “Who is My Neighbor?” and Dan Forrest’s cantata “Lux: The Dawn from on High.” John Buffett, baritone, and George Gorrindo, tenor, will be guest soloists for the Britten piece, and faculty and student string players will perform for both.