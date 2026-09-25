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Cal Poly Fall Choral Concert

Cal Poly Fall Choral Concert

The Cal Poly Choirs will present “Songs of Joy and Remembrance.” The concert, which will explore themes of celebration and memories, will be led by Meredith Brammeier and Julie Dana who are serving as acting choral directors this fall. Paul Woodring and Yukyung Hwang will accompany on piano.

San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church
$22 general, $12 students
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
http://music.calpoly.edu/
San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church
1515 Fredericks Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93405
805 543-7580
info@sloumc.com
https://www.sloumc.com