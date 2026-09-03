The community is invited to experience the Cal Poly Pier Open House in Avila Beach celebrating the 25th anniversary of the university’s pier acquisition. Enjoy touch tanks featuring marine creatures, view tiny marine species through microscopes, and learn about local marine environments and the scientific studies conducted by Cal Poly students and faculty.

Attendees may take the tour at their own pace and are encouraged to bring cameras to take photos of seals, pelicans, sea creatures and the incredible coastal views. The Cal Poly Pier is just over a half-mile long (1.2 miles round trip). Event activities will be held at the end of the pier located on Avila Beach Drive, just west of the San Luis Creek Bridge.

Guests should be aware of the following:

—No Pets.

—The event is a walking tour on a pier with grating. Closed-toe walking shoes are required (safety rules prohibit flip-flops or heels).

—All visitors will be required to sign a safety waiver prior to entering the pier.

For more information, visit: https://marine.calpoly.edu/pier-open-house.