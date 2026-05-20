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Cal Poly Symphony and Choirs Concert

Cal Poly Symphony and Choirs Concert

Cal Poly’s Symphony and Choirs will perform two of the most famous works in the Western Classical repertory: Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 and Igor Stravinsky’s “Symphony of Psalms.”
The Fresno City College City Singers under the direction of Jennifer Heder will join the Cal Poly groups, making for a combined total of nearly 250 performers onstage.

Performing Arts Center
$17 and $22 general, $12 students
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
http://music.calpoly.edu/
Performing Arts Center
Spanos Theater
San Luis Obispo, California 93405
(805) 756-4849
http://pacslo.org