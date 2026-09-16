Cal Poly Symphony Concert: Rach 2 with Elizabeth Dorman
Cal Poly Symphony Concert: Rach 2 with Elizabeth Dorman
Guest artist Dorman will be the piano soloist for Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, the symphony will perform Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Capriccio Espagnol,” and the ensemble will be joined by the San Luis Obispo Youth Symphony for a performance of Mikhail Glinka’s “Overture to Ruslan and Lyudmila.”
Performing Arts Center
$17 and $22 general, $12 students
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
Performing Arts Center
Spanos TheaterSan Luis Obispo, California 93405
(805) 756-4849