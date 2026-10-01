Cal Poly Vocal Faculty Recital
Cal Poly Vocal Faculty Recital
The Music Department’s Kaitrin Cunningham, Jennifer Freye, Amy Goymerac and Lorenzo Johnson Jr. will perform arias, duets and a rousing quartet; in languages including English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, and even “cat.”
Cal Poly Davidson Music Center, Room 218
$10 general, $5 students
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
Cal Poly Davidson Music Center, Room 218
1 Grand AvenueSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
music@calpoly.edu