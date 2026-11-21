This is a new way braver way to make your voice heard and learn from others. Instead of speeches and partisan debates, we meet in small groups of people who have a stake in the way in which Cal Poly chooses to implement its development plan. In small groups, citizens including students, city residents, Cal Poly alumni and faculty, and city planners share what they care about regarding Cal Poly’s West Development. Using a structured, proven, process with a Braver Angels moderator we can identify some priorities that most all of us can support as well as list concerns. Then we will then take recommendations to the decision makers.

Register to learn more about Cal Poly's West Campus Plans. You don’t need to be an expert or a political activist to participate. In fact, this works best when everyday citizens with diverse perspectives show up to share their opinion. When neighbors actually sit down to figure things out and get creative together, we discover that we agree on a lot more than we thought. And politicians listen!

Sign up for a unique and interesting community experience.

