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Cal Poly Wind Bands Spring Concert

Cal Poly Wind Bands Spring Concert

The Cal Poly Bands will conclude their season with a concert titled “Journey Home." The centerpiece of the program will be the world premiere of  “Imprints That Shine” by composer Laura M. Kramer. Commissioned by the Cal Poly chapter of Kappa Kappa Psi, the national honorary band fraternity, the work celebrates the 44-year career of music Professor Emeritus William Johnson. In a special tribute, more than 50 Cal Poly band alumni will join current ensemble members on stage for the premiere performance.

Performing Arts Center
$17 and $22 general, $12 students
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
http://music.calpoly.edu/
Performing Arts Center
Spanos Theater
San Luis Obispo, California 93405
(805) 756-4849
http://pacslo.org