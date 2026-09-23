Camp Fire 29th Annual Hollyberry Benefit

Camp Fire Central Coast of California is pleased to announce its 29th Annual Hollyberry Benefit. This special community event brings together local families, businesses, community leaders, and Camp Fire supporters for an evening of dinner, auctions, a drawing, and an inspiring Fund-a-Need opportunity—all helping local youth discover their potential and thrive.

This year’s theme, “Lighting the Way for Every Child’s Spark,” reflects Camp Fire’s commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for children and teens throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Guests will enjoy an evening filled with dinner, exciting auction packages, a drawing, and opportunities to directly support Camp Fire youth through our Fund-a-Need.