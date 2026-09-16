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Canzona Presents: "Winter Reverie"

Canzona Presents: "Winter Reverie"

Join Canzona Women's Ensemble for a choral concert of seasonal contrasts during a contemplative, yet lively afternoon of music. From “Come Round the Evergreen” by Shara Nova, to “The Snow” by Edward Elgar, the music will wrap you in all the emotion and wonder of winter.

Featuring instrumentalists Grace Seng, Amethyst Shanks, and Dave George.

San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church
$10-35
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Canzona Women's Ensemble
805-242-6065
jillw@canzonawomen.org
https://www.canzonawomen.org/
San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church
1515 Fredericks Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93405
805 543-7580
info@sloumc.com
https://www.sloumc.com