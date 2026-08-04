CATCH, Where Magic Meets the Sea

Join us for CATCH 2026, the Central Coast Aquarium's premier annual fundraising gala. This year's event theme celebrates the wonder of the impossible with an elegant evening featuring:

—Cocktail reception and hosted bar

—Curated appetizers

—Family-style gourmet dining experience

—Silent auction

—Close-up magic performances during cocktail hour

—Live auction featuring exclusive experiences and items

—A featured magic show to conclude the evening.

These investments will help us continue providing hands-on marine science education, conservation programs, and meaningful experiences for thousands of visitors, students, and families each year.