Celebrate Costa Gallery's 6th Anniversary
Celebrate Costa Gallery's 6th Anniversary
Costa Gallery celebrates a special occasion with their "6th Anniversary & Artist Reception." Popular musician Jill Knight will perform soulful tunes from 1 to 3 pm. Meet and mingle with neighbors and artists, and enjoy local wine and snacks.
Hours: Thursday through Saturday, 11 am to 4 pm and Sunday, 12 to 4 pm.
Exhibits run July 26 to September 6.
Costa Gallery
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Costa Gallery
559 799-9632
mjcosta67@aol.com
Artist Group Info
Michael J Costa
mjcosta67@aol.com
Costa Gallery
2087 10th StLos Osos, California 93402
559 799-9632
mjcosta67@aol.com