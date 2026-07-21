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Celebrate Costa Gallery's 6th Anniversary

Celebrate Costa Gallery's 6th Anniversary

Costa Gallery celebrates a special occasion with their "6th Anniversary & Artist Reception." Popular musician Jill  Knight will perform soulful tunes from 1 to 3 pm. Meet and mingle with neighbors and artists, and enjoy local wine and snacks. 
Hours: Thursday through Saturday, 11 am to 4 pm and Sunday, 12 to 4 pm. 
Exhibits run July 26 to September 6.

Costa Gallery
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Costa Gallery
559 799-9632
mjcosta67@aol.com

Artist Group Info

Michael J Costa
mjcosta67@aol.com
Https://www.MichaelJCosta.com
Costa Gallery
2087 10th St
Los Osos, California 93402
559 799-9632
mjcosta67@aol.com
Costagallery.com