Celebrate Costa Gallery's 6th Anniversary

To honor the annual event, the Los Osos art venue features 3 exciting exhibits, on view from July 23 to September 6.

—Elizabeth Chaney's "Legends" series includes bold portraits of musicians, celebrities and cultural icons in her distinctive style.

—Keagen Mackey's ceramic collection "Body" features large classic pottery forms with modern imaginative elements.

—Michael J Costa's latest photography showcase "Explosive" is the culmination of his 3-year quest to capture the volcano Kilauea erupting in HI.

Hours: Thursday through Saturday, 11 am to 4 pm and Sunday, 12 to 4 pm.