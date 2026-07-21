Celebrate Costa Gallery's 6th Anniversary
Celebrate Costa Gallery's 6th Anniversary
To honor the annual event, the Los Osos art venue features 3 exciting exhibits, on view from July 23 to September 6.
—Elizabeth Chaney's "Legends" series includes bold portraits of musicians, celebrities and cultural icons in her distinctive style.
—Keagen Mackey's ceramic collection "Body" features large classic pottery forms with modern imaginative elements.
—Michael J Costa's latest photography showcase "Explosive" is the culmination of his 3-year quest to capture the volcano Kilauea erupting in HI.
Hours: Thursday through Saturday, 11 am to 4 pm and Sunday, 12 to 4 pm.
Costa Gallery
Every week through Sep 06, 2026.
Thursday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Costa Gallery
559 799-9632
mjcosta67@aol.com
Artist Group Info
Michael J Costa
mjcosta67@aol.com
Costa Gallery
2087 10th StLos Osos, California 93402
559 799-9632
mjcosta67@aol.com