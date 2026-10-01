Central Coast Gymnastics Trick or Treat Trail

The CCG Trick-or-Treat Trail is a free, family-friendly Halloween experience at Central Coast Gymnastics. Children are encouraged to come dressed in costume and follow a festive trick-or-treat trail through the gym, stopping at candy stations along the way.

Families can enjoy Halloween decorations, music and a fun look inside the gym while seeing CCG athletes in action. The event is designed for children and families to enjoy a festive Halloween outing while exploring the different areas of Central Coast Gymnastics.

This is a walk-through Halloween event. There will be no open gym or gymnastics participation for guests, and children must remain with a parent or guardian.

Advance registration is required. There are no assigned arrival times, allowing registered families to experience the trail at their own pace.