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Central Coast Gymnastics Trick or Treat Trail

Central Coast Gymnastics Trick or Treat Trail

The CCG Trick-or-Treat Trail is a free, family-friendly Halloween experience at Central Coast Gymnastics. Children are encouraged to come dressed in costume and follow a festive trick-or-treat trail through the gym, stopping at candy stations along the way.

Families can enjoy Halloween decorations, music and a fun look inside the gym while seeing CCG athletes in action. The event is designed for children and families to enjoy a festive Halloween outing while exploring the different areas of Central Coast Gymnastics.

This is a walk-through Halloween event. There will be no open gym or gymnastics participation for guests, and children must remain with a parent or guardian.

Advance registration is required. There are no assigned arrival times, allowing registered families to experience the trail at their own pace.

Central Coast Gymnastics
Free
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Central Coast Gymnastics
805 549-8408
https://www.iflipforccg.com

Artist Group Info

girlsteamdirector@iflipforccg.com
Central Coast Gymnastics
21 Zaca Lane, Suite #100
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805.549.8408
https://www.iflipforccg.com/