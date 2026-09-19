Civil Discourse at a School Board Meeting
Civil Discourse at a School Board Meeting
Join the League of Women Voters of SLO County Civil Discourse Committee for an in-person forum to learn how public school boards operate, characteristics of effective board members, how the public can participate in a meeting, and how a board can respond effectively to public comments.
SLO County Office of Education Board Room
Free
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
League of Women Voters
SLO County Office of Education Board Room
3350 Education DriveSan Luis Obispo, California 93401