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Civil Discourse at a School Board Meeting

Civil Discourse at a School Board Meeting

Join the League of Women Voters of SLO County Civil Discourse Committee for an in-person forum to learn how public school boards operate, characteristics of effective board members, how the public can participate in a meeting, and how a board can respond effectively to public comments.

SLO County Office of Education Board Room
Free
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters
www.lwvslo.org
SLO County Office of Education Board Room
3350 Education Drive
San Luis Obispo, California 93401