Conversations That Move People Forward

Spokes’ has introduced a new quarterly, in-person roundtable series designed to offer deeper connection, shared learning, and peer support. These sessions include lunch, a short facilitated program, and guided discussion.

August program details:

—introduce practical tools from motivational interviewing,

—a proven approach to conversations that helps people explore their own motivation, reduce resistance, and identify next steps.

Participants will consider how these techniques can support supervision, board leadership, team culture, client engagement, and collaboration.

This session is primarily intended for full-time, paid CEOs and Executive Directors of San Luis Obispo County nonprofits. Advance registration by July 30 required. Register to receive event location details.