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Creating Your Own Kitchen ‘Farmacy’

Creating Your Own Kitchen ‘Farmacy’

The Los Osos Valley Garden Club September Meeting and Community Program will be “Creating Your Own Kitchen ‘Farmacy’ with herbs, spices and garden foods” presented by Ann Newland.

Did you know that many of the herbs growing in your garden and the spices in your kitchen cabinet can be powerful, natural medicine for you and your family? Eating as close to nature as possible, with fresh, local, organically grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs, gives our bodies the best possible landscape for a long, healthy life.
Join us to learn how herbs and foods can support daily health—aiding digestion, enhancing nutrient absorption, and promoting healing —so we can keep our bodies and minds in step with the seasons.

If you have questions, visit the website calendar https://www.lovgardenclub.org/calendar or email us at info@lovgardenclub.org.

First Baptist Church of Los Osos
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Los Osos Valley Garden Club
info@lovgardenclub.org
https://www.lovgardenclub.org
First Baptist Church of Los Osos
1900 Los Osos Valley Road
Los Osos, California 93402
info@lovgardenclub.org
https://www.lovgardenclub.org/