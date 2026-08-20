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Crystal Lewis

Crystal Lewis

North SLO County Concert Association presents Crystal Lewis. Born and raised in Southern CA, 3-time Grammy-nominated, singer-songwriter has performed on the world's biggest stages from Walt Disney Concert Hall to Carnegie Hall and the Royal Albert Hall in London. Crystal brings a whole lot of love and light to the stage.

Trinity Lutheran Church
$30 per concert or $75 for Season ticket
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

North San Luis Obispo County Concert Association
(805) 239-2770
http://www.nslocca.org
Trinity Lutheran Church
909 N La Cumbre Road
Santa Barbara, California