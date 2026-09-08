Cuesta Wind Ensemble Concert
Cuesta Wind Ensemble Concert
For their first concert of the season, the Cuesta Wind Ensemble features the music of Eric Whitacre with his work "Sleep." You'll also enjoy music of Percy Grainger, John Barnes Chance, John Philip Sousa, and others, conducted by Jennifer Martin.
Tickets available online, or call the CPAC Box Office at (805) 546-3198.
Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College
$10-$18
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Cuesta Performing Arts
Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College
Highway 1San Luis Obispo, California 93405