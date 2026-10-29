Deck the Barn!

Join The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County for our annual Holiday Market and Barn Lighting.

Kick off the season with an evening of twinkling lights and small-town cheer. Browse California-made hand goods for everyone on your list, grab dinner from local food trucks, enjoy a glass of wine from Croma Vera, and warm up with hot cocoa while live music fills the air. There’s plenty of holiday fun for the kids, too.

Then gather around as the historic Octagon Barn lights up for the season. It’s the most magical night of the year at the Barn, and you will not want to miss it!

Market: 4:00 to 8:00 pm

Lighting Ceremony: 7:00 pm