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Derek Senn

Derek Senn

Enjoy an intimate evening of live local music and lush greenery with stories & songs by Derek Senn. Ynana Rose will host and open the show.

Bring your own food and beverage. Enjoy the cozy, plant-filled atmosphere of Growing Grounds as the shop transforms into an inviting evening space for creativity and community.

Additional opportunities to learn about the mental health resources offered by Transitions Mental Health Association. 

Growing Grounds Downtown
Free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Transitions-Mental Health Association
805 540-6500
info@t-mha.org
www.t-mha.org
Growing Grounds Downtown
956 Chorro Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-544-4967
https://www.facebook.com/events/679977587305621/679977590638954?event_time_id=679977590638954