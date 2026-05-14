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Development Directors Roundtable

Development Directors Roundtable

The Development Directors Roundtable is a collaboration between Spokes and the Association of Fundraising Professionals of San Luis Obispo County.

Spokes roundtables are facilitated, peer networking and problem-solving opportunities held monthly. At the start of the roundtable, participants introduce themselves and share some good news or something that’s “keeping them up at night.” They may also offer a “spotlight topic” for consideration during the meeting.

Online Event
$10; free for Spokes and AFP members
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Spokes
(805) 547-2244
info@spokesfornonprofits.org
http://spokesfornonprofits.org
Online Event