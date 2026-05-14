Development Directors Roundtable
Development Directors Roundtable
The Development Directors Roundtable is a collaboration between Spokes and the Association of Fundraising Professionals of San Luis Obispo County.
Spokes roundtables are facilitated, peer networking and problem-solving opportunities held monthly. At the start of the roundtable, participants introduce themselves and share some good news or something that’s “keeping them up at night.” They may also offer a “spotlight topic” for consideration during the meeting.
Online Event
$10; free for Spokes and AFP members
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
Spokes
(805) 547-2244
info@spokesfornonprofits.org
Online Event