Development Directors Roundtable
Development Directors Roundtable
The Development Directors Roundtable is a collaboration between Spokes and the Association of Fundraising Professionals of San Luis Obispo County.
Spokes roundtables are facilitated, peer networking and problem-solving opportunities held monthly. At the start of the roundtable, participants introduce themselves and share some good news or something that’s “keeping them up at night.”
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Online Event
$10; Free for Spokes and AFP members
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Spokes
(805) 547-2244
info@spokesfornonprofits.org
Online Event