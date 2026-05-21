DEYO DANCES
DEYO DANCES
Local dance company DEYO DANCES is offering two free performances showcasing the world premiere of Ro-Sham-Beau, and two earlier works, featuring choreography by company founder and director Lisa Deyo, on Saturday, July 18 (7 p.m.) and Sunday, July 19 (2 p.m.) in Cal Poly’s Spanos Theatre. Both performances will be followed by a Q&A with Lisa Deyo and the dancers. Visit
Spanos Theatre
Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Deyo Dances
(805)540-1081
lisa@deyodances.com
Artist Group Info
Lisa Deyo, Company founder and director
lisa@deyodances.com
Spanos Theatre
1 Grand AvenueSan Luis Obispo, California 93407
805 756-7556
tickets@calpoly.edu