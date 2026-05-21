Local dance company DEYO DANCES is offering two free performances showcasing the world premiere of Ro-Sham-Beau, and two earlier works, featuring choreography by company founder and director Lisa Deyo, on Saturday, July 18 (7 p.m.) and Sunday, July 19 (2 p.m.) in Cal Poly’s Spanos Theatre. Both performances will be followed by a Q&A with Lisa Deyo and the dancers. Visit