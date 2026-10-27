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Día de los Muertos Altar

Día de los Muertos Altar

UCSB Library is pleased to present a Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) altar created in collaboration between the California Ethnic & Multicultural Archives (CEMA), Las Maestras Center, and the Makerspace in honor of the holiday. The altar is composed of key elements created by UCSB students and staff in workshops throughout the month of October, including paper picado, tissue marigolds, decorated picture frames, and papier-mache skulls and will be on display until November 6 in the Library’s Ethnic and Gender Studies Collection space (2nd Floor, Ocean Side).

UCSB Library | Ethnic & Gender Studies Collection
Free
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Nov 06, 2026.

Event Supported By

UCSB Library
(805) 893-2478
outreach@library.ucsb.edu
https://www.library.ucsb.edu/events-exhibitions
UCSB Library | Ethnic & Gender Studies Collection
Building 525, UCEN Road
Santa Barbara, California 93106-9010
805 893-4261
library-outreach@ucsb.edu
https://www.library.ucsb.edu/events-exhibitions/day-dead-d%c3%ada-de-los-muertos-altar-1?utm_medium=exhibition&amp;utm_content=general&amp;utm_term=link&amp;utm_source=kcbx&amp;utm_campaign=2026fall_day_of_the_dead_altar