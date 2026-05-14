ED-CEO Roundtable: Navigating New Medi-Cal and CalFresh Requirements

New federal requirements are changing how individuals maintain access to essential benefits like CalFresh and Medi-Cal, with work and community engagement requirements beginning June 1, 2026 for CalFresh and January 1, 2027 for Medi-Cal.

In this roundtable session, representatives from the Family Service Agency will share how nonprofits can help minimize loss of Medi-Cal coverage by supporting CenCal Health members in meeting H.R.1 community engagement and six-month renewal requirements. A CalFresh Program Manager from the County of San Luis Obispo Department of Social Services will provide an overview of upcoming CalFresh changes, including who will be impacted, what these changes will look like for participants, and which types of community engagement activities will count toward the requirements.

Together, we’ll explore the role nonprofits can play in creating accessible, trackable volunteer opportunities that help community members stay connected to critical services.

*This session is for Executive Directors and CEOs of SLO County nonprofit organizations, along with staff members they choose to invite.