Elizabeth Dorman Chamber Recitals
Elizabeth Dorman Chamber Recitals
Guest pianist Elizabeth Dorman will give two free presentations on Friday, Oct. 9, in Room 218 of the Davidson Music Center (No. 45). At 11 am, she will give a lecture-recital titled “J.S. Bach The Goldberg Variations” and at 7:30 pm she will join music faculty members Emily Lanzone, violin; Michael Whitson, viola; and Megan Chartier, cello, for a performance of Robert Schumann’s Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 47.
Cal Poly Davidson Music Center
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
Cal Poly Davidson Music Center
1 Grand Avenue Room 218San Luis Obispo, California 93405
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu