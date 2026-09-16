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Elizabeth Dorman Chamber Recitals

Elizabeth Dorman Chamber Recitals

Guest pianist Elizabeth Dorman will give two free presentations on Friday, Oct. 9, in Room 218 of the Davidson Music Center (No. 45). At 11 am, she will give a lecture-recital titled “J.S. Bach The Goldberg Variations” and at 7:30 pm she will join music faculty members Emily Lanzone, violin; Michael Whitson, viola; and Megan Chartier, cello, for a performance of Robert Schumann’s Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 47.

Cal Poly Davidson Music Center
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
http://music.calpoly.edu/
Cal Poly Davidson Music Center
1 Grand Avenue Room 218
San Luis Obispo, California 93405
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
https://music.calpoly.edu/