Elizabeth Dorman Chamber Recitals

Guest pianist Elizabeth Dorman will give two free presentations on Friday, Oct. 9, in Room 218 of the Davidson Music Center (No. 45). At 11 am, she will give a lecture-recital titled “J.S. Bach The Goldberg Variations” and at 7:30 pm she will join music faculty members Emily Lanzone, violin; Michael Whitson, viola; and Megan Chartier, cello, for a performance of Robert Schumann’s Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 47.