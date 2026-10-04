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Embodying the Creative Process Workshop

Embodying the Creative Process Workshop

Morro Bay Art Association is proud to present a workshop in Embodying the Creative Process with artist, Margot Schaal.

Keep your inspiration flowing! Learn how patterns of movement influence your expression on paper. This is not a technique class but relates your somatic process to marks you make on paper. You will experience an inter-play of Awareness Through Movement ® explorations and drawing/painting on paper. Move in new ways, exploring a sensory experience that refines or expands your physicality and embody it in two-dimensional visual form. People with all levels of experience are welcome.

Art Center Morro Bay
45-60
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Art Center Morro Bay
805-772-2504
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com
https://artcentermorrobay.org

Artist Group Info

gerimi@gerimi.net
Art Center Morro Bay
835 Main Street
Morro Bay, California 93442
805-772-2504
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com
http://www.artcentermorrobay.com